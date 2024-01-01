Algerian dinars to Chilean pesos today

Convert DZD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 dzd
6858 clp

دج1.000 DZD = $6.858 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431051.075389.85141.478381.625920.9639320.135
1 GBP1.1860911.27535106.5671.753411.92841.1433123.8809
1 USD0.929950.784098183.55941.374851.512060.8964518.725
1 INR0.01112950.009383730.011967510.01645360.01809560.01072830.224092

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 DZD6.85806 CLP
5 DZD34.29030 CLP
10 DZD68.58060 CLP
20 DZD137.16120 CLP
50 DZD342.90300 CLP
100 DZD685.80600 CLP
250 DZD1714.51500 CLP
500 DZD3429.03000 CLP
1000 DZD6858.06000 CLP
2000 DZD13716.12000 CLP
5000 DZD34290.30000 CLP
10000 DZD68580.60000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 CLP0.14581 DZD
5 CLP0.72907 DZD
10 CLP1.45814 DZD
20 CLP2.91628 DZD
50 CLP7.29070 DZD
100 CLP14.58140 DZD
250 CLP36.45350 DZD
500 CLP72.90700 DZD
1000 CLP145.81400 DZD
2000 CLP291.62800 DZD
5000 CLP729.07000 DZD
10000 CLP1458.14000 DZD