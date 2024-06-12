Algerian dinar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Chilean pesos is currently 6,858 today, reflecting a 0.446% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.763% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 6,870 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 6,709 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.905% increase in value.