100 Djiboutian francs to Chilean pesos

Convert DJF to CLP at the real exchange rate

100 djf
490 clp

1.00000 DJF = 4.89947 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.090890.92361.490361.661160.9630518.7454
1 GBP1.1469211.25115104.291.709451.905351.1045421.501
1 USD0.916750.799265183.3551.36631.522880.882817.185
1 INR0.01099820.009588680.011996910.01639130.01826980.01059080.206166

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Chilean Peso
1 DJF4.89947 CLP
5 DJF24.49735 CLP
10 DJF48.99470 CLP
20 DJF97.98940 CLP
50 DJF244.97350 CLP
100 DJF489.94700 CLP
250 DJF1224.86750 CLP
500 DJF2449.73500 CLP
1000 DJF4899.47000 CLP
2000 DJF9798.94000 CLP
5000 DJF24497.35000 CLP
10000 DJF48994.70000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Djiboutian Franc
1 CLP0.20410 DJF
5 CLP1.02052 DJF
10 CLP2.04104 DJF
20 CLP4.08208 DJF
50 CLP10.20520 DJF
100 CLP20.41040 DJF
250 CLP51.02600 DJF
500 CLP102.05200 DJF
1000 CLP204.10400 DJF
2000 CLP408.20800 DJF
5000 CLP1020.52000 DJF
10000 CLP2041.04000 DJF