Colombian pesos to Norwegian kroner today

Convert COP to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
2.75 nok

1.000 COP = 0.002748 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9221.3590.7881.5341.34456.22418.872
1 EUR1.08411.4730.8541.6631.45860.97220.466
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.1290.98941.38213.891
1 GBP1.2691.1711.72511.9471.70771.37423.957

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 COP0.00275 NOK
5 COP0.01374 NOK
10 COP0.02748 NOK
20 COP0.05495 NOK
50 COP0.13738 NOK
100 COP0.27475 NOK
250 COP0.68688 NOK
500 COP1.37376 NOK
1000 COP2.74752 NOK
2000 COP5.49504 NOK
5000 COP13.73760 NOK
10000 COP27.47520 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Colombian Peso
1 NOK363.96400 COP
5 NOK1,819.82000 COP
10 NOK3,639.64000 COP
20 NOK7,279.28000 COP
50 NOK18,198.20000 COP
100 NOK36,396.40000 COP
250 NOK90,991.00000 COP
500 NOK181,982.00000 COP
1000 NOK363,964.00000 COP
2000 NOK727,928.00000 COP
5000 NOK1,819,820.00000 COP
10000 NOK3,639,640.00000 COP