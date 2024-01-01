Chilean pesos to Russian rubles today

Convert CLP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
95.19 rub

1.000 CLP = 0.09519 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Russian Ruble
1 CLP0.09519 RUB
5 CLP0.47593 RUB
10 CLP0.95186 RUB
20 CLP1.90371 RUB
50 CLP4.75928 RUB
100 CLP9.51855 RUB
250 CLP23.79638 RUB
500 CLP47.59275 RUB
1000 CLP95.18550 RUB
2000 CLP190.37100 RUB
5000 CLP475.92750 RUB
10000 CLP951.85500 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Chilean Peso
1 RUB10.50580 CLP
5 RUB52.52900 CLP
10 RUB105.05800 CLP
20 RUB210.11600 CLP
50 RUB525.29000 CLP
100 RUB1,050.58000 CLP
250 RUB2,626.45000 CLP
500 RUB5,252.90000 CLP
1000 RUB10,505.80000 CLP
2000 RUB21,011.60000 CLP
5000 RUB52,529.00000 CLP
10000 RUB105,058.00000 CLP