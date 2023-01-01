Chilean pesos to Russian rubles today

Convert CLP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
101.34 rub

1.00000 CLP = 0.10134 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8047641.37591.346850.92071.5442817.2461.67043
1 GBP1.242611.709691.67361.144031.9189321.42992.07567
1 CAD0.7267970.584910.9788870.6691811.1223812.53431.21406
1 SGD0.7424730.5975161.0215710.6836141.1465912.80471.24025

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Russian Ruble
1 CLP0.10134 RUB
5 CLP0.50672 RUB
10 CLP1.01344 RUB
20 CLP2.02688 RUB
50 CLP5.06720 RUB
100 CLP10.13440 RUB
250 CLP25.33600 RUB
500 CLP50.67200 RUB
1000 CLP101.34400 RUB
2000 CLP202.68800 RUB
5000 CLP506.72000 RUB
10000 CLP1013.44000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Chilean Peso
1 RUB9.86738 CLP
5 RUB49.33690 CLP
10 RUB98.67380 CLP
20 RUB197.34760 CLP
50 RUB493.36900 CLP
100 RUB986.73800 CLP
250 RUB2466.84500 CLP
500 RUB4933.69000 CLP
1000 RUB9867.38000 CLP
2000 RUB19734.76000 CLP
5000 RUB49336.90000 CLP
10000 RUB98673.80000 CLP