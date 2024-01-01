Chilean pesos to Russian rubles today

Convert CLP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
89.73 rub

$1.000 CLP = руб0.08973 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
We can't send money between these currencies

CLP to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09750.1023
Low0.08950.0894
Average0.09330.0958
Change-5.76%-7.85%
1 CLP to RUB stats

The performance of CLP to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0975 and a 30 day low of 0.0895. This means the 30 day average was 0.0933. The change for CLP to RUB was -5.76.

The performance of CLP to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1023 and a 90 day low of 0.0894. This means the 90 day average was 0.0958. The change for CLP to RUB was -7.85.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Russian Ruble
1 CLP0.08973 RUB
5 CLP0.44865 RUB
10 CLP0.89730 RUB
20 CLP1.79459 RUB
50 CLP4.48648 RUB
100 CLP8.97296 RUB
250 CLP22.43240 RUB
500 CLP44.86480 RUB
1000 CLP89.72960 RUB
2000 CLP179.45920 RUB
5000 CLP448.64800 RUB
10000 CLP897.29600 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Chilean Peso
1 RUB11.14460 CLP
5 RUB55.72300 CLP
10 RUB111.44600 CLP
20 RUB222.89200 CLP
50 RUB557.23000 CLP
100 RUB1,114.46000 CLP
250 RUB2,786.15000 CLP
500 RUB5,572.30000 CLP
1000 RUB11,144.60000 CLP
2000 RUB22,289.20000 CLP
5000 RUB55,723.00000 CLP
10000 RUB111,446.00000 CLP