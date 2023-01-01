1 Swiss franc to Cayman Islands dollars

1.00000 CHF = 0.94035 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CHF0.94035 KYD
5 CHF4.70175 KYD
10 CHF9.40350 KYD
20 CHF18.80700 KYD
50 CHF47.01750 KYD
100 CHF94.03500 KYD
250 CHF235.08750 KYD
500 CHF470.17500 KYD
1000 CHF940.35000 KYD
2000 CHF1880.70000 KYD
5000 CHF4701.75000 KYD
10000 CHF9403.50000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 KYD1.06343 CHF
5 KYD5.31715 CHF
10 KYD10.63430 CHF
20 KYD21.26860 CHF
50 KYD53.17150 CHF
100 KYD106.34300 CHF
250 KYD265.85750 CHF
500 KYD531.71500 CHF
1000 KYD1063.43000 CHF
2000 KYD2126.86000 CHF
5000 KYD5317.15000 CHF
10000 KYD10634.30000 CHF