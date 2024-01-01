Belarusian rubles to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BYN to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
7,586,660 vnd

1.000 BYN = 7,587 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3591.3441.5341.6580.9220.78818.896
1 CAD0.73610.9891.1281.220.6780.5813.903
1 SGD0.7441.01111.1411.2330.6860.58614.057
1 AUD0.6520.8860.87711.0810.6010.51412.321

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Vietnamese Dong
1 BYN7,586.66000 VND
5 BYN37,933.30000 VND
10 BYN75,866.60000 VND
20 BYN151,733.20000 VND
50 BYN379,333.00000 VND
100 BYN758,666.00000 VND
250 BYN1,896,665.00000 VND
500 BYN3,793,330.00000 VND
1000 BYN7,586,660.00000 VND
2000 BYN15,173,320.00000 VND
5000 BYN37,933,300.00000 VND
10000 BYN75,866,600.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Belarusian Ruble
1 VND0.00013 BYN
5 VND0.00066 BYN
10 VND0.00132 BYN
20 VND0.00264 BYN
50 VND0.00659 BYN
100 VND0.01318 BYN
250 VND0.03295 BYN
500 VND0.06591 BYN
1000 VND0.13181 BYN
2000 VND0.26362 BYN
5000 VND0.65905 BYN
10000 VND1.31810 BYN