Belarusian rubles to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert BYN to VND at the real exchange rate
|1 BYN to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|7,784.0000
|7,854.9400
|Low
|7,707.8900
|7,707.8900
|Average
|7,752.6767
|7,772.5023
|Change
|-0.93%
|-0.73%
1 BYN to VND stats
The performance of BYN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7,784.0000 and a 30 day low of 7,707.8900. This means the 30 day average was 7,752.6767. The change for BYN to VND was -0.93.
The performance of BYN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7,854.9400 and a 90 day low of 7,707.8900. This means the 90 day average was 7,772.5023. The change for BYN to VND was -0.73.
|Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BYN
|7,711.51000 VND
|5 BYN
|38,557.55000 VND
|10 BYN
|77,115.10000 VND
|20 BYN
|154,230.20000 VND
|50 BYN
|385,575.50000 VND
|100 BYN
|771,151.00000 VND
|250 BYN
|1,927,877.50000 VND
|500 BYN
|3,855,755.00000 VND
|1000 BYN
|7,711,510.00000 VND
|2000 BYN
|15,423,020.00000 VND
|5000 BYN
|38,557,550.00000 VND
|10000 BYN
|77,115,100.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Belarusian Ruble
|1000 VND
|0.12968 BYN
|2000 VND
|0.25935 BYN
|5000 VND
|0.64838 BYN
|10000 VND
|1.29676 BYN
|20000 VND
|2.59352 BYN
|50000 VND
|6.48380 BYN
|100000 VND
|12.96760 BYN
|200000 VND
|25.93520 BYN
|500000 VND
|64.83800 BYN
|1000000 VND
|129.67600 BYN
|2000000 VND
|259.35200 BYN
|5000000 VND
|648.38000 BYN