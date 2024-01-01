Bhutanese ngultrums to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert BTN to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
6,034.31 crc

1.000 BTN = 6.034 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.3618.8850.9230.7881.3441.6581.534
1 CAD0.735113.8870.6780.5790.9881.2191.128
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0490.0420.0710.0880.081
1 EUR1.0841.47420.46910.8541.4571.7971.663

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Costa Rican Colón
1 BTN6.03431 CRC
5 BTN30.17155 CRC
10 BTN60.34310 CRC
20 BTN120.68620 CRC
50 BTN301.71550 CRC
100 BTN603.43100 CRC
250 BTN1,508.57750 CRC
500 BTN3,017.15500 CRC
1000 BTN6,034.31000 CRC
2000 BTN12,068.62000 CRC
5000 BTN30,171.55000 CRC
10000 BTN60,343.10000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CRC0.16572 BTN
5 CRC0.82860 BTN
10 CRC1.65719 BTN
20 CRC3.31438 BTN
50 CRC8.28595 BTN
100 CRC16.57190 BTN
250 CRC41.42975 BTN
500 CRC82.85950 BTN
1000 CRC165.71900 BTN
2000 CRC331.43800 BTN
5000 CRC828.59500 BTN
10000 CRC1,657.19000 BTN