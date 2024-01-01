10 Bahamian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BSD to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 bsd
1,173.96 bdt

B$1.000 BSD = Tk117.4 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BSD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High117.5000117.5000
Low117.3650116.7750
Average117.4356117.3258
Change-0.09%0.42%
View full history

1 BSD to BDT stats

The performance of BSD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 117.5000 and a 30 day low of 117.3650. This means the 30 day average was 117.4356. The change for BSD to BDT was -0.09.

The performance of BSD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 117.5000 and a 90 day low of 116.7750. This means the 90 day average was 117.3258. The change for BSD to BDT was 0.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.52283.9481.3731.6671.32418.3240.784
1 AUD0.657155.1710.9021.0960.8712.0430.515
1 INR0.0120.01810.0160.020.0160.2180.009
1 CAD0.7281.10861.14411.2140.96413.3470.571

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BSD117.39600 BDT
5 BSD586.98000 BDT
10 BSD1,173.96000 BDT
20 BSD2,347.92000 BDT
50 BSD5,869.80000 BDT
100 BSD11,739.60000 BDT
250 BSD29,349.00000 BDT
500 BSD58,698.00000 BDT
1000 BSD117,396.00000 BDT
2000 BSD234,792.00000 BDT
5000 BSD586,980.00000 BDT
10000 BSD1,173,960.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bahamian Dollar
1 BDT0.00852 BSD
5 BDT0.04259 BSD
10 BDT0.08518 BSD
20 BDT0.17036 BSD
50 BDT0.42591 BSD
100 BDT0.85182 BSD
250 BDT2.12955 BSD
500 BDT4.25909 BSD
1000 BDT8.51818 BSD
2000 BDT17.03636 BSD
5000 BDT42.59090 BSD
10000 BDT85.18180 BSD