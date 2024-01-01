5 Brazilian reais to Surinamese dollars

Convert BRL to SRD at the real exchange rate

5 brl
26.38 srd

R$1.000 BRL = $5.275 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.51186.3764
Low5.00805.0080
Average5.24455.7028
Change-4.30%-17.16%
1 BRL to SRD stats

The performance of BRL to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5118 and a 30 day low of 5.0080. This means the 30 day average was 5.2445. The change for BRL to SRD was -4.30.

The performance of BRL to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3764 and a 90 day low of 5.0080. This means the 90 day average was 5.7028. The change for BRL to SRD was -17.16.

How to convert Brazilian reais to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Surinamese Dollar
1 BRL5.27500 SRD
5 BRL26.37500 SRD
10 BRL52.75000 SRD
20 BRL105.50000 SRD
50 BRL263.75000 SRD
100 BRL527.50000 SRD
250 BRL1,318.75000 SRD
500 BRL2,637.50000 SRD
1000 BRL5,275.00000 SRD
2000 BRL10,550.00000 SRD
5000 BRL26,375.00000 SRD
10000 BRL52,750.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SRD0.18957 BRL
5 SRD0.94787 BRL
10 SRD1.89573 BRL
20 SRD3.79146 BRL
50 SRD9.47865 BRL
100 SRD18.95730 BRL
250 SRD47.39325 BRL
500 SRD94.78650 BRL
1000 SRD189.57300 BRL
2000 SRD379.14600 BRL
5000 SRD947.86500 BRL
10000 SRD1,895.73000 BRL