250 Brazilian reais to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert BRL to PGK at the real exchange rate

250 brl
175.63 pgk

R$1.000 BRL = K0.7025 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71100.7505
Low0.67150.6715
Average0.69140.7103
Change-0.93%-5.38%
View full history

1 BRL to PGK stats

The performance of BRL to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7110 and a 30 day low of 0.6715. This means the 30 day average was 0.6914. The change for BRL to PGK was -0.93.

The performance of BRL to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7505 and a 90 day low of 0.6715. This means the 90 day average was 0.7103. The change for BRL to PGK was -5.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BRL0.70252 PGK
5 BRL3.51260 PGK
10 BRL7.02519 PGK
20 BRL14.05038 PGK
50 BRL35.12595 PGK
100 BRL70.25190 PGK
250 BRL175.62975 PGK
500 BRL351.25950 PGK
1000 BRL702.51900 PGK
2000 BRL1,405.03800 PGK
5000 BRL3,512.59500 PGK
10000 BRL7,025.19000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Brazilian Real
1 PGK1.42345 BRL
5 PGK7.11725 BRL
10 PGK14.23450 BRL
20 PGK28.46900 BRL
50 PGK71.17250 BRL
100 PGK142.34500 BRL
250 PGK355.86250 BRL
500 PGK711.72500 BRL
1000 PGK1,423.45000 BRL
2000 PGK2,846.90000 BRL
5000 PGK7,117.25000 BRL
10000 PGK14,234.50000 BRL