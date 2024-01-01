5 Brazilian reais to Lebanese pounds

Convert BRL to LBP at the real exchange rate

5 brl
81,258 lbp

R$1.000 BRL = ل.ل.16,250 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16,495.000017,539.8000
Low15,563.100015,563.1000
Average16,015.253316,537.3811
Change-1.26%-6.46%
View full history

1 BRL to LBP stats

The performance of BRL to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16,495.0000 and a 30 day low of 15,563.1000. This means the 30 day average was 16,015.2533. The change for BRL to LBP was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17,539.8000 and a 90 day low of 15,563.1000. This means the 90 day average was 16,537.3811. The change for BRL to LBP was -6.46.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Lebanese Pound
1 BRL16,251.60000 LBP
5 BRL81,258.00000 LBP
10 BRL162,516.00000 LBP
20 BRL325,032.00000 LBP
50 BRL812,580.00000 LBP
100 BRL1,625,160.00000 LBP
250 BRL4,062,900.00000 LBP
500 BRL8,125,800.00000 LBP
1000 BRL16,251,600.00000 LBP
2000 BRL32,503,200.00000 LBP
5000 BRL81,258,000.00000 LBP
10000 BRL162,516,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Brazilian Real
1 LBP0.00006 BRL
5 LBP0.00031 BRL
10 LBP0.00062 BRL
20 LBP0.00123 BRL
50 LBP0.00308 BRL
100 LBP0.00615 BRL
250 LBP0.01538 BRL
500 LBP0.03077 BRL
1000 LBP0.06153 BRL
2000 LBP0.12307 BRL
5000 LBP0.30766 BRL
10000 LBP0.61533 BRL