Brazilian real to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Lebanese pounds is currently 16,251.600 today, reflecting a 0.706% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 4.011% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 16,288.100 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 15,428.100 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.951% increase in value.