250 Brazilian reais to Jordanian dinars

Convert BRL to JOD at the real exchange rate

250 brl
32.156 jod

R$1.000 BRL = JD0.1286 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13060.1389
Low0.12320.1232
Average0.12680.1310
Change-1.30%-6.52%
View full history

1 BRL to JOD stats

The performance of BRL to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1306 and a 30 day low of 0.1232. This means the 30 day average was 0.1268. The change for BRL to JOD was -1.30.

The performance of BRL to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1389 and a 90 day low of 0.1232. This means the 90 day average was 0.1310. The change for BRL to JOD was -6.52.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jordanian Dinar
1 BRL0.12862 JOD
5 BRL0.64312 JOD
10 BRL1.28624 JOD
20 BRL2.57248 JOD
50 BRL6.43120 JOD
100 BRL12.86240 JOD
250 BRL32.15600 JOD
500 BRL64.31200 JOD
1000 BRL128.62400 JOD
2000 BRL257.24800 JOD
5000 BRL643.12000 JOD
10000 BRL1,286.24000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 JOD7.77461 BRL
5 JOD38.87305 BRL
10 JOD77.74610 BRL
20 JOD155.49220 BRL
50 JOD388.73050 BRL
100 JOD777.46100 BRL
250 JOD1,943.65250 BRL
500 JOD3,887.30500 BRL
1000 JOD7,774.61000 BRL
2000 JOD15,549.22000 BRL
5000 JOD38,873.05000 BRL
10000 JOD77,746.10000 BRL