1 thousand Brazilian reais to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert BRL to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
324.94 ang

R$1.000 BRL = ƒ0.3249 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32990.3508
Low0.31120.3112
Average0.32030.3307
Change-1.26%-6.46%
View full history

1 BRL to ANG stats

The performance of BRL to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3299 and a 30 day low of 0.3112. This means the 30 day average was 0.3203. The change for BRL to ANG was -1.26.

The performance of BRL to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3508 and a 90 day low of 0.3112. This means the 90 day average was 0.3307. The change for BRL to ANG was -6.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BRL0.32494 ANG
5 BRL1.62470 ANG
10 BRL3.24941 ANG
20 BRL6.49882 ANG
50 BRL16.24705 ANG
100 BRL32.49410 ANG
250 BRL81.23525 ANG
500 BRL162.47050 ANG
1000 BRL324.94100 ANG
2000 BRL649.88200 ANG
5000 BRL1,624.70500 ANG
10000 BRL3,249.41000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Brazilian Real
1 ANG3.07749 BRL
5 ANG15.38745 BRL
10 ANG30.77490 BRL
20 ANG61.54980 BRL
50 ANG153.87450 BRL
100 ANG307.74900 BRL
250 ANG769.37250 BRL
500 ANG1,538.74500 BRL
1000 ANG3,077.49000 BRL
2000 ANG6,154.98000 BRL
5000 ANG15,387.45000 BRL
10000 ANG30,774.90000 BRL