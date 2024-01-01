Bolivian bolivianos to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BOB to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
87,423 xof

1.000 BOB = 87.42 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.36966.5051,498.470.9230.788151.68556.245
1 CAD0.7351710.7181,101.90.6780.579111.54141.36
1 CLP0.0010.00111.550.0010.0010.1570.058
1 NGN0.0010.0010.64510.0010.0010.1010.038

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BOB87.42250 XOF
5 BOB437.11250 XOF
10 BOB874.22500 XOF
20 BOB1,748.45000 XOF
50 BOB4,371.12500 XOF
100 BOB8,742.25000 XOF
250 BOB21,855.62500 XOF
500 BOB43,711.25000 XOF
1000 BOB87,422.50000 XOF
2000 BOB174,845.00000 XOF
5000 BOB437,112.50000 XOF
10000 BOB874,225.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bolivian Boliviano
1 XOF0.01144 BOB
5 XOF0.05719 BOB
10 XOF0.11439 BOB
20 XOF0.22877 BOB
50 XOF0.57194 BOB
100 XOF1.14387 BOB
250 XOF2.85967 BOB
500 XOF5.71935 BOB
1000 XOF11.43870 BOB
2000 XOF22.87740 BOB
5000 XOF57.19350 BOB
10000 XOF114.38700 BOB