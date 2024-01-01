Bolivian bolivianos to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BOB to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
367,854 tzs

1.000 BOB = 367.9 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.369671,502.950.9230.788151.71556.216
1 CAD0.7351711.0561,105.150.6780.579111.55941.337
1 CLP0.0010.00111.5540.0010.0010.1570.058
1 NGN0.0010.0010.64310.0010.0010.1010.037

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BOB367.85400 TZS
5 BOB1,839.27000 TZS
10 BOB3,678.54000 TZS
20 BOB7,357.08000 TZS
50 BOB18,392.70000 TZS
100 BOB36,785.40000 TZS
250 BOB91,963.50000 TZS
500 BOB183,927.00000 TZS
1000 BOB367,854.00000 TZS
2000 BOB735,708.00000 TZS
5000 BOB1,839,270.00000 TZS
10000 BOB3,678,540.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 TZS0.00272 BOB
5 TZS0.01359 BOB
10 TZS0.02718 BOB
20 TZS0.05437 BOB
50 TZS0.13592 BOB
100 TZS0.27185 BOB
250 TZS0.67962 BOB
500 TZS1.35924 BOB
1000 TZS2.71847 BOB
2000 TZS5.43694 BOB
5000 TZS13.59235 BOB
10000 TZS27.18470 BOB