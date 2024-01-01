Bolivian bolivianos to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BOB to TZS at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = tzs384.5 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
BOB to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TZS
1 BOB to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High394.6640395.3560
Low383.3780383.3780
Average388.4994391.5901
Change-2.27%-1.65%
1 BOB to TZS stats

The performance of BOB to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 394.6640 and a 30 day low of 383.3780. This means the 30 day average was 388.4994. The change for BOB to TZS was -2.27.

The performance of BOB to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 395.3560 and a 90 day low of 383.3780. This means the 90 day average was 391.5901. The change for BOB to TZS was -1.65.

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BOB384.48900 TZS
5 BOB1,922.44500 TZS
10 BOB3,844.89000 TZS
20 BOB7,689.78000 TZS
50 BOB19,224.45000 TZS
100 BOB38,448.90000 TZS
250 BOB96,122.25000 TZS
500 BOB192,244.50000 TZS
1000 BOB384,489.00000 TZS
2000 BOB768,978.00000 TZS
5000 BOB1,922,445.00000 TZS
10000 BOB3,844,890.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 TZS0.00260 BOB
5 TZS0.01300 BOB
10 TZS0.02601 BOB
20 TZS0.05202 BOB
50 TZS0.13004 BOB
100 TZS0.26009 BOB
250 TZS0.65022 BOB
500 TZS1.30043 BOB
1000 TZS2.60086 BOB
2000 TZS5.20172 BOB
5000 TZS13.00430 BOB
10000 TZS26.00860 BOB