Bolivian boliviano to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Tanzanian shillings is currently 389.264 today, reflecting a -0.413% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.173% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 391.652 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 389.170 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.