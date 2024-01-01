50 Bolivian bolivianos to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert BOB to BTN at the real exchange rate

50 bob
606.15 btn

Bs1.000 BOB = Nu.12.12 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BOB to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.166412.1664
Low12.067811.9843
Average12.123712.0885
Change0.46%0.51%
View full history

1 BOB to BTN stats

The performance of BOB to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.1664 and a 30 day low of 12.0678. This means the 30 day average was 12.1237. The change for BOB to BTN was 0.46.

The performance of BOB to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.1664 and a 90 day low of 11.9843. This means the 90 day average was 12.0885. The change for BOB to BTN was 0.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.373932.4051,592.760.9160.784146.61557.261
1 CAD0.7281679.1251,160.10.6670.571106.78841.707
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7080.0010.0010.1570.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.58510.00100.0920.036

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BOB12.12300 BTN
5 BOB60.61500 BTN
10 BOB121.23000 BTN
20 BOB242.46000 BTN
50 BOB606.15000 BTN
100 BOB1,212.30000 BTN
250 BOB3,030.75000 BTN
500 BOB6,061.50000 BTN
1000 BOB12,123.00000 BTN
2000 BOB24,246.00000 BTN
5000 BOB60,615.00000 BTN
10000 BOB121,230.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bolivian Boliviano
1 BTN0.08249 BOB
5 BTN0.41244 BOB
10 BTN0.82488 BOB
20 BTN1.64975 BOB
50 BTN4.12438 BOB
100 BTN8.24876 BOB
250 BTN20.62190 BOB
500 BTN41.24380 BOB
1000 BTN82.48760 BOB
2000 BTN164.97520 BOB
5000 BTN412.43800 BOB
10000 BTN824.87600 BOB