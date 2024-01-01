5,000 Brunei dollars to Omani rials

Convert BND to OMR at the real exchange rate

5,000 bnd
1,454.165 omr

B$1.000 BND = ر.ع.0.2908 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29080.2908
Low0.28600.2833
Average0.28770.2859
Change1.39%2.36%
1 BND to OMR stats

The performance of BND to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2908 and a 30 day low of 0.2860. This means the 30 day average was 0.2877. The change for BND to OMR was 1.39.

The performance of BND to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2908 and a 90 day low of 0.2833. This means the 90 day average was 0.2859. The change for BND to OMR was 2.36.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BND0.29083 OMR
5 BND1.45417 OMR
10 BND2.90833 OMR
20 BND5.81666 OMR
50 BND14.54165 OMR
100 BND29.08330 OMR
250 BND72.70825 OMR
500 BND145.41650 OMR
1000 BND290.83300 OMR
2000 BND581.66600 OMR
5000 BND1,454.16500 OMR
10000 BND2,908.33000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Brunei Dollar
1 OMR3.43840 BND
5 OMR17.19200 BND
10 OMR34.38400 BND
20 OMR68.76800 BND
50 OMR171.92000 BND
100 OMR343.84000 BND
250 OMR859.60000 BND
500 OMR1,719.20000 BND
1000 OMR3,438.40000 BND
2000 OMR6,876.80000 BND
5000 OMR17,192.00000 BND
10000 OMR34,384.00000 BND