5000 Brunei dollars to Omani rials

Convert BND to OMR at the real exchange rate

5000 bnd
1437.210 omr

1.00000 BND = 0.28744 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BND0.28744 OMR
5 BND1.43721 OMR
10 BND2.87442 OMR
20 BND5.74884 OMR
50 BND14.37210 OMR
100 BND28.74420 OMR
250 BND71.86050 OMR
500 BND143.72100 OMR
1000 BND287.44200 OMR
2000 BND574.88400 OMR
5000 BND1437.21000 OMR
10000 BND2874.42000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Brunei Dollar
1 OMR3.47897 BND
5 OMR17.39485 BND
10 OMR34.78970 BND
20 OMR69.57940 BND
50 OMR173.94850 BND
100 OMR347.89700 BND
250 OMR869.74250 BND
500 OMR1739.48500 BND
1000 OMR3478.97000 BND
2000 OMR6957.94000 BND
5000 OMR17394.85000 BND
10000 OMR34789.70000 BND