Bahraini dinars to Thai bahts today

Convert BHD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
95,987.60 thb

1.000 BHD = 95.99 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Thai Baht
1 BHD95.98760 THB
5 BHD479.93800 THB
10 BHD959.87600 THB
20 BHD1,919.75200 THB
50 BHD4,799.38000 THB
100 BHD9,598.76000 THB
250 BHD23,996.90000 THB
500 BHD47,993.80000 THB
1000 BHD95,987.60000 THB
2000 BHD191,975.20000 THB
5000 BHD479,938.00000 THB
10000 BHD959,876.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bahraini Dinar
1 THB0.01042 BHD
5 THB0.05209 BHD
10 THB0.10418 BHD
20 THB0.20836 BHD
50 THB0.52090 BHD
100 THB1.04180 BHD
250 THB2.60450 BHD
500 THB5.20900 BHD
1000 THB10.41800 BHD
2000 THB20.83600 BHD
5000 THB52.09000 BHD
10000 THB104.18000 BHD