Bahraini dinars to Polish zloty today

Convert BHD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
10,583.60 pln

1.000 BHD = 10.58 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.131.4741.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5531.7271.9491.13121.384
1 USD0.9230.788183.1651.361.5360.89116.848
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 BHD10.58360 PLN
5 BHD52.91800 PLN
10 BHD105.83600 PLN
20 BHD211.67200 PLN
50 BHD529.18000 PLN
100 BHD1,058.36000 PLN
250 BHD2,645.90000 PLN
500 BHD5,291.80000 PLN
1000 BHD10,583.60000 PLN
2000 BHD21,167.20000 PLN
5000 BHD52,918.00000 PLN
10000 BHD105,836.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Bahraini Dinar
1 PLN0.09449 BHD
5 PLN0.47243 BHD
10 PLN0.94486 BHD
20 PLN1.88971 BHD
50 PLN4.72428 BHD
100 PLN9.44856 BHD
250 PLN23.62140 BHD
500 PLN47.24280 BHD
1000 PLN94.48560 BHD
2000 PLN188.97120 BHD
5000 PLN472.42800 BHD
10000 PLN944.85600 BHD