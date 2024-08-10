Bahraini dinar to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Polish zloty is currently 10.499 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.633% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 10.535 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 10.393 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.561% decrease in value.