Bahraini dinar to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Polish zloty is currently 10.851 today, reflecting a 0.456% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.133% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 10.963 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 10.797 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.501% increase in value.