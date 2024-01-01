Bahraini dinars to Lesotho lotis today

Convert BHD to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
50,292.20 lsl

1.000 BHD = 50.29 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.141.4741.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5291.7261.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.9230.788183.1631.361.5350.89116.846
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Lesotho Loti
1 BHD50.29220 LSL
5 BHD251.46100 LSL
10 BHD502.92200 LSL
20 BHD1,005.84400 LSL
50 BHD2,514.61000 LSL
100 BHD5,029.22000 LSL
250 BHD12,573.05000 LSL
500 BHD25,146.10000 LSL
1000 BHD50,292.20000 LSL
2000 BHD100,584.40000 LSL
5000 BHD251,461.00000 LSL
10000 BHD502,922.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bahraini Dinar
1 LSL0.01988 BHD
5 LSL0.09942 BHD
10 LSL0.19884 BHD
20 LSL0.39768 BHD
50 LSL0.99419 BHD
100 LSL1.98838 BHD
250 LSL4.97095 BHD
500 LSL9.94190 BHD
1000 LSL19.88380 BHD
2000 LSL39.76760 BHD
5000 LSL99.41900 BHD
10000 LSL198.83800 BHD