50 Lesotho lotis to Bahraini dinars

Convert LSL to BHD at the real exchange rate

50 lsl
0.999 bhd

1.00000 LSL = 0.01997 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86861.0925591.08861.494441.661420.964418.7239
1 GBP1.1512811.2578104.8661.720481.912711.1102921.5559
1 USD0.915250.795039183.37251.367851.520680.882717.1378
1 INR0.01097830.009535990.011994410.01640650.01823960.01058740.205557

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bahraini Dinar
1 LSL0.01997 BHD
5 LSL0.09986 BHD
10 LSL0.19973 BHD
20 LSL0.39946 BHD
50 LSL0.99864 BHD
100 LSL1.99729 BHD
250 LSL4.99322 BHD
500 LSL9.98645 BHD
1000 LSL19.97290 BHD
2000 LSL39.94580 BHD
5000 LSL99.86450 BHD
10000 LSL199.72900 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Lesotho Loti
1 BHD50.06780 LSL
5 BHD250.33900 LSL
10 BHD500.67800 LSL
20 BHD1001.35600 LSL
50 BHD2503.39000 LSL
100 BHD5006.78000 LSL
250 BHD12516.95000 LSL
500 BHD25033.90000 LSL
1000 BHD50067.80000 LSL
2000 BHD100135.60000 LSL
5000 BHD250339.00000 LSL
10000 BHD500678.00000 LSL