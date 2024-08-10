Bahraini dinar to Lesotho lotis Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bahraini dinar to Lesotho lotis history summary. This is the Bahraini dinar (BHD) to Lesotho lotis (LSL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BHD and LSL historical data from 10-08-2019 to 10-08-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
Bahraini dinar to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Lesotho lotis is currently 48.606 today, reflecting a -0.191% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.206% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 49.428 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 48.440 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.766% increase in value.
