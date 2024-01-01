5 Bahraini dinars to Kenyan shillings

Convert BHD to KES at the real exchange rate

5 bhd
1,713 kes

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Ksh342.5 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High352.8650352.8650
Low339.6950339.3500
Average344.8826344.6417
Change0.05%-1.62%
1 BHD to KES stats

The performance of BHD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 352.8650 and a 30 day low of 339.6950. This means the 30 day average was 344.8826. The change for BHD to KES was 0.05.

The performance of BHD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 352.8650 and a 90 day low of 339.3500. This means the 90 day average was 344.6417. The change for BHD to KES was -1.62.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BHD342.54600 KES
5 BHD1,712.73000 KES
10 BHD3,425.46000 KES
20 BHD6,850.92000 KES
50 BHD17,127.30000 KES
100 BHD34,254.60000 KES
250 BHD85,636.50000 KES
500 BHD171,273.00000 KES
1000 BHD342,546.00000 KES
2000 BHD685,092.00000 KES
5000 BHD1,712,730.00000 KES
10000 BHD3,425,460.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 KES0.00292 BHD
5 KES0.01460 BHD
10 KES0.02919 BHD
20 KES0.05839 BHD
50 KES0.14597 BHD
100 KES0.29193 BHD
250 KES0.72983 BHD
500 KES1.45966 BHD
1000 KES2.91931 BHD
2000 KES5.83862 BHD
5000 KES14.59655 BHD
10000 KES29.19310 BHD