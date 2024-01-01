Bahraini dinars to Hungarian forints today

Convert BHD to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
967,011 huf

1.000 BHD = 967.0 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.1620.9231.6618.9591,502.881.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.0720.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.13511.79920.5491,628.91.4741.458
1 NZD0.60350.1090.556111.424905.560.820.81

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 BHD967.01100 HUF
5 BHD4,835.05500 HUF
10 BHD9,670.11000 HUF
20 BHD19,340.22000 HUF
50 BHD48,350.55000 HUF
100 BHD96,701.10000 HUF
250 BHD241,752.75000 HUF
500 BHD483,505.50000 HUF
1000 BHD967,011.00000 HUF
2000 BHD1,934,022.00000 HUF
5000 BHD4,835,055.00000 HUF
10000 BHD9,670,110.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bahraini Dinar
2000 HUF2.06822 BHD
5000 HUF5.17055 BHD
10000 HUF10.34110 BHD
15000 HUF15.51165 BHD
20000 HUF20.68220 BHD
30000 HUF31.02330 BHD
40000 HUF41.36440 BHD
50000 HUF51.70550 BHD
60000 HUF62.04660 BHD
100000 HUF103.41100 BHD
150000 HUF155.11650 BHD
200000 HUF206.82200 BHD