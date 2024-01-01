Bahraini dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BHD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
9,742.28 aed

1.000 BHD = 9.742 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.1560.9221.65918.9471,505.441.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.1040.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.15311.79920.5411,632.121.4751.458
1 NZD0.60350.1220.556111.42907.4040.820.81

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BHD9.74228 AED
5 BHD48.71140 AED
10 BHD97.42280 AED
20 BHD194.84560 AED
50 BHD487.11400 AED
100 BHD974.22800 AED
250 BHD2,435.57000 AED
500 BHD4,871.14000 AED
1000 BHD9,742.28000 AED
2000 BHD19,484.56000 AED
5000 BHD48,711.40000 AED
10000 BHD97,422.80000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 AED0.10265 BHD
5 AED0.51323 BHD
10 AED1.02645 BHD
20 AED2.05290 BHD
50 AED5.13225 BHD
100 AED10.26450 BHD
250 AED25.66125 BHD
500 AED51.32250 BHD
1000 AED102.64500 BHD
2000 AED205.29000 BHD
5000 AED513.22500 BHD
10000 AED1,026.45000 BHD