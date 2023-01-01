Bahraini dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BHD to AED at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
9752.79 aed

1.00000 BHD = 9.75279 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.084390.25941.488531.673430.964918.7383
1 GBP1.1427911.23915103.1491.701111.912421.1026821.4144
1 USD0.922250.807005183.24211.37281.543330.8898517.2815
1 INR0.01107920.009694670.012013210.01649170.01854020.01068990.207605

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BHD9.75279 AED
5 BHD48.76395 AED
10 BHD97.52790 AED
20 BHD195.05580 AED
50 BHD487.63950 AED
100 BHD975.27900 AED
250 BHD2438.19750 AED
500 BHD4876.39500 AED
1000 BHD9752.79000 AED
2000 BHD19505.58000 AED
5000 BHD48763.95000 AED
10000 BHD97527.90000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 AED0.10254 BHD
5 AED0.51267 BHD
10 AED1.02535 BHD
20 AED2.05070 BHD
50 AED5.12675 BHD
100 AED10.25350 BHD
250 AED25.63375 BHD
500 AED51.26750 BHD
1000 AED102.53500 BHD
2000 AED205.07000 BHD
5000 AED512.67500 BHD
10000 AED1025.35000 BHD