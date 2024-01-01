5,000 Bulgarian levs to Zambian kwacha

Convert BGN to ZMW at the real exchange rate

5,000 bgn
72,980.50 zmw

лв1.000 BGN = ZK14.60 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.728815.0878
Low14.036213.2619
Average14.420314.2988
Change3.99%-3.26%
View full history

1 BGN to ZMW stats

The performance of BGN to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.7288 and a 30 day low of 14.0362. This means the 30 day average was 14.4203. The change for BGN to ZMW was 3.99.

The performance of BGN to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.0878 and a 90 day low of 13.2619. This means the 90 day average was 14.2988. The change for BGN to ZMW was -3.26.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / ZMW
1 BGN14.59610 ZMW
5 BGN72.98050 ZMW
10 BGN145.96100 ZMW
20 BGN291.92200 ZMW
50 BGN729.80500 ZMW
100 BGN1,459.61000 ZMW
250 BGN3,649.02500 ZMW
500 BGN7,298.05000 ZMW
1000 BGN14,596.10000 ZMW
2000 BGN29,192.20000 ZMW
5000 BGN72,980.50000 ZMW
10000 BGN145,961.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Bulgarian Lev
1 ZMW0.06851 BGN
5 ZMW0.34256 BGN
10 ZMW0.68511 BGN
20 ZMW1.37023 BGN
50 ZMW3.42557 BGN
100 ZMW6.85114 BGN
250 ZMW17.12785 BGN
500 ZMW34.25570 BGN
1000 ZMW68.51140 BGN
2000 ZMW137.02280 BGN
5000 ZMW342.55700 BGN
10000 ZMW685.11400 BGN