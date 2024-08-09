5,000 Bulgarian levs to Vietnamese dongs

Convert BGN to VND at the real exchange rate

5,000 bgn
70,080,000 vnd

лв1.000 BGN = ₫14,020 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14,189.900014,189.9000
Low13,902.400013,902.4000
Average14,075.360014,054.1322
Change-0.42%-0.00%
View full history

1 BGN to VND stats

The performance of BGN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14,189.9000 and a 30 day low of 13,902.4000. This means the 30 day average was 14,075.3600. The change for BGN to VND was -0.42.

The performance of BGN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14,189.9000 and a 90 day low of 13,902.4000. This means the 90 day average was 14,054.1322. The change for BGN to VND was -0.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Vietnamese Dong
1 BGN14,016.00000 VND
5 BGN70,080.00000 VND
10 BGN140,160.00000 VND
20 BGN280,320.00000 VND
50 BGN700,800.00000 VND
100 BGN1,401,600.00000 VND
250 BGN3,504,000.00000 VND
500 BGN7,008,000.00000 VND
1000 BGN14,016,000.00000 VND
2000 BGN28,032,000.00000 VND
5000 BGN70,080,000.00000 VND
10000 BGN140,160,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bulgarian Lev
1000 VND0.07135 BGN
2000 VND0.14269 BGN
5000 VND0.35673 BGN
10000 VND0.71347 BGN
20000 VND1.42694 BGN
50000 VND3.56735 BGN
100000 VND7.13469 BGN
200000 VND14.26938 BGN
500000 VND35.67345 BGN
1000000 VND71.34690 BGN
2000000 VND142.69380 BGN
5000000 VND356.73450 BGN