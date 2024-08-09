10 Bulgarian levs to Ugandan shillings

Convert BGN to UGX at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
20,804 ugx

лв1.000 BGN = Ush2,080 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,089.09002,120.8400
Low2,051.32002,028.5400
Average2,065.61232,071.3048
Change1.41%-0.03%
1 BGN to UGX stats

The performance of BGN to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,089.0900 and a 30 day low of 2,051.3200. This means the 30 day average was 2,065.6123. The change for BGN to UGX was 1.41.

The performance of BGN to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,120.8400 and a 90 day low of 2,028.5400. This means the 90 day average was 2,071.3048. The change for BGN to UGX was -0.03.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ugandan Shilling
1 BGN2,080.44000 UGX
5 BGN10,402.20000 UGX
10 BGN20,804.40000 UGX
20 BGN41,608.80000 UGX
50 BGN104,022.00000 UGX
100 BGN208,044.00000 UGX
250 BGN520,110.00000 UGX
500 BGN1,040,220.00000 UGX
1000 BGN2,080,440.00000 UGX
2000 BGN4,160,880.00000 UGX
5000 BGN10,402,200.00000 UGX
10000 BGN20,804,400.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 UGX0.00048 BGN
5 UGX0.00240 BGN
10 UGX0.00481 BGN
20 UGX0.00961 BGN
50 UGX0.02403 BGN
100 UGX0.04807 BGN
250 UGX0.12017 BGN
500 UGX0.24033 BGN
1000 UGX0.48067 BGN
2000 UGX0.96134 BGN
5000 UGX2.40334 BGN
10000 UGX4.80668 BGN