Bulgarian lev to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Ugandan shillings is currently 2,080.440 today, reflecting a -0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.225% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,095.130 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2,075.770 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.431% increase in value.