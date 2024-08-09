5 Bulgarian levs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BGN to TZS at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
7,523.65 tzs

лв1.000 BGN = tzs1,505 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,511.21001,511.2100
Low1,468.93001,425.9000
Average1,489.31971,457.7731
Change2.44%5.52%
1 BGN to TZS stats

The performance of BGN to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,511.2100 and a 30 day low of 1,468.9300. This means the 30 day average was 1,489.3197. The change for BGN to TZS was 2.44.

The performance of BGN to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,511.2100 and a 90 day low of 1,425.9000. This means the 90 day average was 1,457.7731. The change for BGN to TZS was 5.52.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BGN1,504.73000 TZS
5 BGN7,523.65000 TZS
10 BGN15,047.30000 TZS
20 BGN30,094.60000 TZS
50 BGN75,236.50000 TZS
100 BGN150,473.00000 TZS
250 BGN376,182.50000 TZS
500 BGN752,365.00000 TZS
1000 BGN1,504,730.00000 TZS
2000 BGN3,009,460.00000 TZS
5000 BGN7,523,650.00000 TZS
10000 BGN15,047,300.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 TZS0.00066 BGN
5 TZS0.00332 BGN
10 TZS0.00665 BGN
20 TZS0.01329 BGN
50 TZS0.03323 BGN
100 TZS0.06646 BGN
250 TZS0.16614 BGN
500 TZS0.33229 BGN
1000 TZS0.66457 BGN
2000 TZS1.32914 BGN
5000 TZS3.32285 BGN
10000 TZS6.64571 BGN