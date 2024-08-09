Bulgarian lev to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Tanzanian shillings is currently 1,504.730 today, reflecting a 0.204% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.311% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1,516.340 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1,498.200 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.