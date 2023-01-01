100 Tanzanian shillings to Bulgarian levs

Convert TZS to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
0.07 bgn

1.00000 TZS = 0.00071 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 TZS0.00071 BGN
5 TZS0.00357 BGN
10 TZS0.00715 BGN
20 TZS0.01429 BGN
50 TZS0.03573 BGN
100 TZS0.07145 BGN
250 TZS0.17863 BGN
500 TZS0.35726 BGN
1000 TZS0.71451 BGN
2000 TZS1.42903 BGN
5000 TZS3.57256 BGN
10000 TZS7.14513 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BGN1399.55000 TZS
5 BGN6997.75000 TZS
10 BGN13995.50000 TZS
20 BGN27991.00000 TZS
50 BGN69977.50000 TZS
100 BGN139955.00000 TZS
250 BGN349887.50000 TZS
500 BGN699775.00000 TZS
1000 BGN1399550.00000 TZS
2000 BGN2799100.00000 TZS
5000 BGN6997750.00000 TZS
10000 BGN13995500.00000 TZS