5 Bulgarian levs to Jamaican dollars

Convert BGN to JMD at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
436.91 jmd

лв1.000 BGN = J$87.38 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BGN to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High87.615587.6155
Low86.183884.9717
Average86.936486.2874
Change0.90%1.65%
1 BGN to JMD stats

The performance of BGN to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 87.6155 and a 30 day low of 86.1838. This means the 30 day average was 86.9364. The change for BGN to JMD was 0.90.

The performance of BGN to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 87.6155 and a 90 day low of 84.9717. This means the 90 day average was 86.2874. The change for BGN to JMD was 1.65.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jamaican Dollar
1 BGN87.38120 JMD
5 BGN436.90600 JMD
10 BGN873.81200 JMD
20 BGN1,747.62400 JMD
50 BGN4,369.06000 JMD
100 BGN8,738.12000 JMD
250 BGN21,845.30000 JMD
500 BGN43,690.60000 JMD
1000 BGN87,381.20000 JMD
2000 BGN174,762.40000 JMD
5000 BGN436,906.00000 JMD
10000 BGN873,812.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 JMD0.01144 BGN
5 JMD0.05722 BGN
10 JMD0.11444 BGN
20 JMD0.22888 BGN
50 JMD0.57221 BGN
100 JMD1.14441 BGN
250 JMD2.86103 BGN
500 JMD5.72205 BGN
1000 JMD11.44410 BGN
2000 JMD22.88820 BGN
5000 JMD57.22050 BGN
10000 JMD114.44100 BGN