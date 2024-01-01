5 Bangladeshi takas to Samoan talas

Convert BDT to WST at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
0.12 wst

Tk1.000 BDT = WS$0.02340 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37
BDT to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02360.0236
Low0.02300.0230
Average0.02330.0232
Change1.30%-0.01%
1 BDT to WST stats

The performance of BDT to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0236 and a 30 day low of 0.0230. This means the 30 day average was 0.0233. The change for BDT to WST was 1.30.

The performance of BDT to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0236 and a 90 day low of 0.0230. This means the 90 day average was 0.0232. The change for BDT to WST was -0.01.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Samoan Tala
1 BDT0.02340 WST
5 BDT0.11699 WST
10 BDT0.23398 WST
20 BDT0.46797 WST
50 BDT1.16992 WST
100 BDT2.33984 WST
250 BDT5.84960 WST
500 BDT11.69920 WST
1000 BDT23.39840 WST
2000 BDT46.79680 WST
5000 BDT116.99200 WST
10000 BDT233.98400 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bangladeshi Taka
1 WST42.73800 BDT
5 WST213.69000 BDT
10 WST427.38000 BDT
20 WST854.76000 BDT
50 WST2,136.90000 BDT
100 WST4,273.80000 BDT
250 WST10,684.50000 BDT
500 WST21,369.00000 BDT
1000 WST42,738.00000 BDT
2000 WST85,476.00000 BDT
5000 WST213,690.00000 BDT
10000 WST427,380.00000 BDT