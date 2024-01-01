50 Bangladeshi takas to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert BDT to GTQ at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
3.30 gtq

Tk1.000 BDT = Q0.06600 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
BDT to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06610.0666
Low0.06590.0659
Average0.06600.0662
Change-0.06%-0.84%
1 BDT to GTQ stats

The performance of BDT to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0661 and a 30 day low of 0.0659. This means the 30 day average was 0.0660. The change for BDT to GTQ was -0.06.

The performance of BDT to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0666 and a 90 day low of 0.0659. This means the 90 day average was 0.0662. The change for BDT to GTQ was -0.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.5257.2660.78383.9391.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.6662.5490.85591.6821.4997.829
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6750.51555.2230.9034.716
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BDT0.06600 GTQ
5 BDT0.33001 GTQ
10 BDT0.66001 GTQ
20 BDT1.32003 GTQ
50 BDT3.30007 GTQ
100 BDT6.60013 GTQ
250 BDT16.50033 GTQ
500 BDT33.00065 GTQ
1000 BDT66.00130 GTQ
2000 BDT132.00260 GTQ
5000 BDT330.00650 GTQ
10000 BDT660.01300 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GTQ15.15120 BDT
5 GTQ75.75600 BDT
10 GTQ151.51200 BDT
20 GTQ303.02400 BDT
50 GTQ757.56000 BDT
100 GTQ1,515.12000 BDT
250 GTQ3,787.80000 BDT
500 GTQ7,575.60000 BDT
1000 GTQ15,151.20000 BDT
2000 GTQ30,302.40000 BDT
5000 GTQ75,756.00000 BDT
10000 GTQ151,512.00000 BDT