50 Barbadian dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert BBD to SEK at the real exchange rate

50 bbd
262.77 sek

Bds$1.000 BBD = kr5.255 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BBD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BBD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.41965.4237
Low5.23705.1924
Average5.32415.2997
Change-0.34%-3.06%
View full history

1 BBD to SEK stats

The performance of BBD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4196 and a 30 day low of 5.2370. This means the 30 day average was 5.3241. The change for BBD to SEK was -0.34.

The performance of BBD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4237 and a 90 day low of 5.1924. This means the 90 day average was 5.2997. The change for BBD to SEK was -3.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.3230.91618.3160.7841.3731,591.683.95
1 SGD0.75610.69213.8410.5921.0381,202.7163.438
1 EUR1.0921.446120.0080.8561.51,738.5891.703
1 ZAR0.0550.0720.0510.0430.07586.8964.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollars

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BBD5.25535 SEK
5 BBD26.27675 SEK
10 BBD52.55350 SEK
20 BBD105.10700 SEK
50 BBD262.76750 SEK
100 BBD525.53500 SEK
250 BBD1,313.83750 SEK
500 BBD2,627.67500 SEK
1000 BBD5,255.35000 SEK
2000 BBD10,510.70000 SEK
5000 BBD26,276.75000 SEK
10000 BBD52,553.50000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Barbadian Dollar
1 SEK0.19028 BBD
5 SEK0.95141 BBD
10 SEK1.90282 BBD
20 SEK3.80564 BBD
50 SEK9.51410 BBD
100 SEK19.02820 BBD
250 SEK47.57050 BBD
500 SEK95.14100 BBD
1000 SEK190.28200 BBD
2000 SEK380.56400 BBD
5000 SEK951.41000 BBD
10000 SEK1,902.82000 BBD