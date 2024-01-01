Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Swedish kronor today

Convert BAM to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
5,804.11 sek

1.000 BAM = 5.804 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.5330.7871.65718.9471.35983.1251.344
1 AUD0.65210.5141.08112.3580.88754.2180.876
1 GBP1.271.94712.10424.0631.726105.5731.707
1 NZD0.6040.9250.475111.4350.8250.170.811

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Swedish Krona
1 BAM5.80411 SEK
5 BAM29.02055 SEK
10 BAM58.04110 SEK
20 BAM116.08220 SEK
50 BAM290.20550 SEK
100 BAM580.41100 SEK
250 BAM1,451.02750 SEK
500 BAM2,902.05500 SEK
1000 BAM5,804.11000 SEK
2000 BAM11,608.22000 SEK
5000 BAM29,020.55000 SEK
10000 BAM58,041.10000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SEK0.17229 BAM
5 SEK0.86146 BAM
10 SEK1.72292 BAM
20 SEK3.44584 BAM
50 SEK8.61460 BAM
100 SEK17.22920 BAM
250 SEK43.07300 BAM
500 SEK86.14600 BAM
1000 SEK172.29200 BAM
2000 SEK344.58400 BAM
5000 SEK861.46000 BAM
10000 SEK1,722.92000 BAM