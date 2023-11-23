10 Australian dollars to CFP francs

Convert AUD to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 aud
719 xpf

1.00000 AUD = 71.88220 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.883.2960.917451.65262149.1151.36831.3412
1 GBP1.251104.121.146792.06577186.3941.710381.6765
1 INR0.01200540.009604310.01101410.01984031.790180.0164270.0161016
1 EUR1.090.87290.792611.80136162.5351.491451.46191

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 AUD71.88220 XPF
5 AUD359.41100 XPF
10 AUD718.82200 XPF
20 AUD1437.64400 XPF
50 AUD3594.11000 XPF
100 AUD7188.22000 XPF
250 AUD17970.55000 XPF
500 AUD35941.10000 XPF
1000 AUD71882.20000 XPF
2000 AUD143764.40000 XPF
5000 AUD359411.00000 XPF
10000 AUD718822.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Australian Dollar
1 XPF0.01391 AUD
5 XPF0.06956 AUD
10 XPF0.13912 AUD
20 XPF0.27823 AUD
50 XPF0.69559 AUD
100 XPF1.39117 AUD
250 XPF3.47793 AUD
500 XPF6.95585 AUD
1000 XPF13.91170 AUD
2000 XPF27.82340 AUD
5000 XPF69.55850 AUD
10000 XPF139.11700 AUD