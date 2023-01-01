1 thousand Australian dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert AUD to NIO at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
23974.80 nio

1.00000 AUD = 23.97480 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87181.089390.75451.491091.662930.962318.7272
1 GBP1.1470511.2495104.1011.710381.907491.1038121.4814
1 USD0.918050.80032183.31451.368851.52660.883417.192
1 INR0.01101870.009606010.012002710.01642990.01832340.01060320.206351

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 AUD23.97480 NIO
5 AUD119.87400 NIO
10 AUD239.74800 NIO
20 AUD479.49600 NIO
50 AUD1198.74000 NIO
100 AUD2397.48000 NIO
250 AUD5993.70000 NIO
500 AUD11987.40000 NIO
1000 AUD23974.80000 NIO
2000 AUD47949.60000 NIO
5000 AUD119874.00000 NIO
10000 AUD239748.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Australian Dollar
1 NIO0.04171 AUD
5 NIO0.20855 AUD
10 NIO0.41710 AUD
20 NIO0.83421 AUD
50 NIO2.08552 AUD
100 NIO4.17104 AUD
250 NIO10.42760 AUD
500 NIO20.85520 AUD
1000 NIO41.71040 AUD
2000 NIO83.42080 AUD
5000 NIO208.55200 AUD
10000 NIO417.10400 AUD